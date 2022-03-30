Body found in bayou three days after man vanished while fishing, Texas officials say

Searchers found a body on Tuesday, March 29, in their search for a 34-year-old man who went missing while fishing, officials say.

Texas EquuSearch said Levin Revolorio went missing on Saturday, March 26, as he was fishing at Buffalo Bayou in Houston.

The 34-year-old man’s wife told KHOU she was on the phone with him “when the line suddenly went dead.” Revolorio’s clothes, phone and necklace were found during the search, the news outlet reported.

A body was found Tuesday during an hourslong search, KTRK reported. The body has not been officially identified, but the Texas EquuSearch team believes it is of the missing fisherman.

EquuSearch said they used sonar technology to help scan the water, and divers with the Houston Police Department pulled the body out of the bayou.

KPRC said a medical examiner will determine the person’s identity.

Texas EquuSearch is a nonprofit organization that aids in the search and recovery for missing people.

