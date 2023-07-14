Body found in Boise River after people noticed unusual smell. Police investigating

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Police are investigating a body found on the bank of the Boise River on Thursday evening.

People “recreating by the river” noticed a smell nearby, which led them to a “partially submerged” body at about 6:40 p.m. just south of East Whitby Lane in Eagle, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area and began gathering evidence while waiting for officials from the Ada County Coroner’s Office to arrive, according to the post. The coroner’s office will work on identifying the body.

“It does appear as if the body has been there for an extended period of time,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “There are no signs of any current threat to public safety.”

The sheriff’s office said it would update the public with additional information when they know more.