Body found in Boise River, two weeks after a man was reported submerged

Two weeks after a witness reported seeing a man dip underwater and not resurface, Boise Police have found a body on the Boise River.

The Boise Fire Dive Team recovered a body near Veterans Memorial Parkway around 5:50 p.m., according to a tweet from the police department. The location is downriver about a mile from where the missing man was reported underwater on Sept. 15, in the 600 block of North Whitewater Park Boulevard.

At the time, first responders conducted “an extensive search” and found “no evidence that a drowning occurred,” according to Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams. Authorities were not able to find the missing person.

Though the identity of the body has yet to be confirmed by the Ada County Coroner, Williams said in a text message to the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday night that police “suspect” it is the same person who previously went missing.

Further identification of the adult male body will be released by the coroner, according to police.