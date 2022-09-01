Body found in Bristol Township not yet identified nearly two weeks later

Officials are still trying to identify a man whose body was found in Bristol Township almost two weeks ago.

The body was found in the area of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in the township on Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Bucks County Coroner's Office released last Friday. The coroner's office described the man as 5-foot-6 with brown hair.

Bristol Township Lt. Ralph Johnson said the body was found near an old skating park just off the south driveway leading to under the Burlington-Bristol Bridge at the Delaware River.

The lieutenant said that police are waiting for additional testing by specialists to get more identifying information on the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol Township police at 267-812-3056 or the Bucks County Coroner's Office at 267-880-5656.

