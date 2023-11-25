Body found in Brooten alley, police say there are no public safety concerns

An investigation is being conducted by the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department after a body was found in an alley in the City of Brooten on Thursday, Nov. 23, according to a department press release.

The body was discovered around 1:20 p.m. in an alley behind Western Ave. There are no concerns for public safety at this time.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Police are not yet revealing the victim’s cause of death and are withholding their identity until the family has been notified.

The police press release stated that no further details will be released at this time.

Assisting the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department was the Brooten Fire Department, Glacial Ridge Ambulance Service, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

— Tess Ware is the local editor of The St. Cloud Times. Contact her at tware@stcloudtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Police investigation body found in Brooten alley