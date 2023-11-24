Body found in Brooten, Minnesota, alley on Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 24—BROOTEN

— The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a body in an alley in the city of Brooten on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, according to a news release from the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department.

The body was discovered around 1:20 p.m. Thursday in an alley behind Western Avenue, and the death is still under investigation, but there are no public safety concerns, according to the news release.

The person's cause of death has not been released, and their identity is being withheld while family members are notified, according to the release. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

No further details will be released at this time, according to the news release.

Assisting the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department were the Brooten Fire Department, Glacial Ridge Ambulance Service and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.