Body found in Brownsville; Escambia Sheriff's Office seeking woman for questioning

A woman is wanted for questioning after Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies found a dead male in the Brownsville area on Thursday morning.

The victim was found in the 3700 block of James Street with "apparent gunshot wounds" to his body. The circumstances of the shooting and the identify of the victim were not immediately available.

Lajoyce Patrice Miles is wanted by ECSO for questioning only in connection with the apparent homicide, according to a press release.

If you have any information regarding Miles' whereabouts, call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia deputies seeking woman in connection with Brownsville death