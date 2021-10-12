Body found in Buchanan County creek

Oct. 12—VANSANT, Va. — An investigation started Tuesday after deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office found a body in a local creek.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a person found deceased in the creek on Deskins Road at the intersection with Raders Road, according to Chief Deputy Eric S. Breeding. The report came into Buchanan County 911 dispatch around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies and investigators from the sheriff's office responded to find the body of a male subject laying face down in the water, Breeding said.

The scene was processed by investigators. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to assist with the investigation, Breeding said. The body was recovered and will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Western District in Roanoke.Va. for autopsy.

The decedent has been identified and his name was being withheld until next of kin had been notified, Breeding said.

