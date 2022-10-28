Body found buried on abandoned Mohave County property

An unidentified body was discovered Thursday by Mohave County Sheriff's Office detectives buried in an abandoned residence in Golden Valley.

While conducting a missing persons investigation, officers were led to a property in the area of Sacramento Road and Geronimo Drive in Golden Valley, a city near the southern corner of Nevada.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office obtained and executed a search warrant.

At the property, detectives identified a "suspected burial site" where human remains that had been buried approximately three feet down were discovered, according to Mohave County police. The property was abandoned and littered with junk and debris, authorities said.

The identity of the person found is awaiting confirmation.

Police believe due to information regarding the missing persons case and the fact that the body was buried, that the body discovered was a homicide victim.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

