Body found buried in Columbus backyard suspected to be missing woman, coroner says

A body found buried in the backyard of a Carriage Drive home Wednesday evening is suspected to be a Columbus woman who has been missing since November 2021, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

The body was found in a hole about 5 feet deep, and the remains have not yet been identified, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The body was found behind a house on the 2000 block of Carriage Drive. According to Muscogee County tax records, the home is owned by Julie M. Catron and Clarence L. Catron II.

The Columbus Police Department issued a missing persons alert about a Julie Marie Catron on June 10. Police said then she may have traveled from Columbus to Destin, Fla., or Crestview, Fla., in November 2021.

The woman’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.