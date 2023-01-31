Body found buried in western Indian River County off State Road 60

Indian River County sheriff's detectives are conducting a death investigation after finding a body buried off State Road 60 Monday in what appears to be a homicide, said Lt. Joe Abollo, a spokesperson for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

What happened: Detectives found the body after an investigation by Broward County Sheriff's Office led their detectives to the spot off State Road 60, Abollo said. Investigators dug up an area west of County Road 512 and east of Yeehaw Junction, at mile marker 8, and found a man's body within walking distance of State Road 60.

Who is the person: Abollo said investigators are not releasing the age, residence and name of the person who was found dead and buried

Who is investigating? It is a Broward County case and Broward detectives are investigating. Indian River County deputies joined Broward detectives Tuesday to assist them, said Miranda Grossman, a spokesperson for Broward County Sheriff's Office.

