Body found in burned truck in Tishomingo County

May 1—IUKA — Authorities are still trying to identify the remains of a person found inside a burned out vehicle in rural Tishomingo County.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said a passerby spotted a burned out truck Thursday, April 28 in the Sharps Bottom area in the northwest corner of the county and contacted his department.

The responding deputies inspected the vehicle and found an unidentified person inside. The remains have been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for positive identification.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Tishomingo County Sheriffs Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Fire Marshal's Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office at (662) 423-7000, via email at tips@tishso.org or contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.

william.moore@djournal.com