Body found in burning SC home, Aiken coroner says. Death investigation underway

A body was found after a house fire was extinguished early Monday and the death is under investigation, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

At about 1:20 a.m., fire crews responded to a burning home in the 7000 block of Wagener Road, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. That’s in Wagener, about 12 miles from Exit 33 on Interstate 20.

Fire crews were told there was a person inside the burning building, according to the release.

After the fire was extinguished, the Wagener man was found in a back bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

Because of burns the man suffered, he has not been positively identified and is scheduled to be autopsied Thursday in Newberry, according to the release.

Information about what caused the fire was not available, but the blaze’s origin is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no word if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire, or if the damage caused the residence to be a total loss.