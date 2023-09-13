Body found burning on side of the road identified as missing 27-year-old, TN cops say

Dominique Lomax was last seen when she was dropped off at an apartment complex just before 5 a.m. to meet a man, Tennessee investigators say.

Two days later, Memphis police received a call about a fire on the side of the road about a mile-and-a-half away from where Lomax was last seen, the Memphis Police Department wrote in a news release Sept. 6. When the fire was extinguished, they found burned human remains.

Investigators identified the remains as those of 27-year-old Lomax, according to a Sept. 13 news release.

“The investigation into this homicide is ongoing,” police wrote.

After Lomax was dropped off at the apartment complex in the early morning of Sept. 4, the man who drove her there told police she texted him that she was walking in, according to a missing person report shared with McClatchy News.

He responded, “Walk in where.”

He told police that was the last time he heard from her, according to the report.

Lomax’s phone was found by a man who told police he was doing yard work when he spotted a Samsung Galaxy, officials said. Lomax’s sister was calling the phone, so the man answered, and the two met so he could give her the phone, according to police.

The search for Lomax began when her mother contacted police after not being able to reach her, the report says.

Lomax’s brother, who lives out of state, spoke with WHBQ about her disappearance.

“Too many mothers are starting to miss their children. It is becoming outrageous,” Deonte Russell told the outlet.

During the search for Lomax, her sister, Kiyah Lomax, wrote on Facebook that she was going to pass out flyers for her missing sibling.

“Just seeing a picture of my sister makes me cry,” she wrote. “This is the first situation to ever bring me to my knees.”

Lomax leaves behind a young son, her family shared. They have started a fundraiser for her funeral expenses.

When police announced they had identified Lomax’s remains, Kiyah Lomax thanked the community for their prayers and said she would provide updates.

“I cannot take this,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ll never be the same because of how my sister left this earth & I pray when her spirit left her body my grandma received it & welcomed her to the line of our ancestors.”

Lomax was also reported missing in 2021, according to a report shared with McClatchy News.

Memphis police are asking for anyone with information to reach out to the department at 901-528-2274.

The discovery of Lomax’s body was shortly followed by another young woman’s disappearance in Memphis. Tamia Taylor, 21, hasn’t been seen since she boarded a riverboat cruise in downtown Memphis on Sept. 9.

