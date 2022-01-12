Body found in burning van outside Daytona Beach Police Department: report

Police are looking for answers after discovering a body in a burning van Wednesday morning in front of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police found the van at around 2:15 a.m., according to a report by WFTV.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad was called to investigate the van further, WFTV reported. Daytona Beach investigators are working to identify the body.

DBPD wasn’t immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.