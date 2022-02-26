Body found in Camp Verde believed to be man suspected of shooting officer

A man found dead on Friday in Camp Verde is believed to be Valentin Rodriguez, 39, the suspected shooter of a Yavapai-Apache police officer.

The Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department said in a statement Friday that the remains were found around 4 p.m. in the Verde River near the Tunlii crossing by a man and his son fishing in the area.

Rodriguez is suspected of shooting Sgt. Preston Brodgon of the Yavapai-Apache police on Feb. 9 during an altercation near Camp Verde.

Yavapai County sheriff's deputies received a call about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday asking for assistance near Cherry Creek and State Route 260, the department said in a news release. Yavapai-Apache police officers also responded to the area.

As officers arrived at the scene, a man got out of a vehicle and began shooting at the officers as he ran from the Tunli housing area, police said.

Brogdon was shot in the abdomen and was flown to a Deer Valley hospital for treatment. He was moved from the ICU to an intensive rehabilitation facility after undergoing several surgeries, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 15.

The Phoenix FBI issued a federal arrest warrant in mid-February and had offered a $5,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of Rodriguez.

Yavapai-Apache police said formal identification of the body was pending as of Friday night, but personal items found on the body led them to tentatively identify the man as Rodriguez.

