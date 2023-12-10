Body found on canal bank in south Modesto. Stanislaus sheriff’s detectives investigating

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a suspicious death in south Modesto.

At about 6:45 a.m., a person walking her dog reported that she found what appeared to be a dead person, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The discovery was made on a canal bank near Las Vegas Street, which is in the area of Hanshaw Middle School and The Salvation Army Red Shield Center.

Fire and medical crews were dispatched along with patrol deputies and confirmed the person — a 30-year-old Latino man — was deceased, Schwartz said. No other identifying information was released Sunday.

At this point, the case is a suspicious death, with the circumstances still under investigation, the sergeant said. An autopsy will determine cause of death, he said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Darwin Summerton at 209-525-7032. Tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.