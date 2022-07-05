Woman found dead in canal near 32nd Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix

Police

A body was found in a canal early Tuesday morning near 32nd Street and McDowell Road and police were investigating it as a homicide, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police responded to the area and were directed to the canal where they found the body of a woman with a gunshot wound.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Body found in a canal near 32nd Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix