Body found in car in Butler Co. identified as 61-year-old woman; police investigating

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found in a car in Middletown Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner’s office identified the body Wednesday as 61-year-old Constance Reddix.

The preliminary manner of death was listed as homicide, according to a release from the coroner’s office. The preliminary cause of death is still pending at this time.

Around 12 p.m., Middletown police and fire were called to the area of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway to reports of an unresponsive person inside a car.

While searching the area, police found Reddix dead inside of the car.

An investigation is “ongoing,” police said.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.



