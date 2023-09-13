Body found at a car dealership in Kentucky, police say. Investigation underway.

Somerset police are conducting a death investigation after a dead body was found at a car dealership Tuesday.

The body was found at the rear portion of the Tri-City Motors dealership, police said. The unidentified body was sent to the state medical examiner’s officer for an examination.

Police said officials wouldn’t be able to identify the person or determine cause of death until the autopsy is completed.

The Somerset Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene, according to police. The investigation was still ongoing Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and may be updated.