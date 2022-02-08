Body found in a car after gunshots heard in a Broward condo community, police say

Multiple overnight 911 calls from Miramar residents about gunshots led officers to a male body behind the wheel of a car at a condominium complex, Miramar police said Tuesday morning.

The male found in the Foxcroft Condominiums, 3494 Foxcroft Rd., hasn’t been identified, police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

Officers answering the 3 a.m. emergency calls went to the car because it had jumped the curb and was parked in a grassy area between buildings, Rues said. Dozens of bullet casings collected indicate, at this early stage of the investigation, that he was killed by gunfire, although he also could have died from the crash.

Anyone with information on the shooting can remain anonymous by calling Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or going to the Broward Crime Stoppers website. Those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

This developing story will be updated.

