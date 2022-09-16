Body found in car off I-20 identified as woman who vanished after leaving pub

Investigators have identified the body of a woman who disappeared after leaving a pub in Hapeville, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Yolanda Brown, 53, vanished after driving away from the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville early Saturday morning on Sept. 3.

Surveillance video given to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln shows the last known image of Brown.

The video shows Brown sitting and talking to a man inside her car for nearly two hours before the man gets out of her car, gets into his and then follows her out of the parking lot.

Officers have not identified the man, but said Brown’s children were able to contact him and that he told them he was following her back to her Covington home but then lost sight of her car on the road.

Officers found a smashed car matching the description of Brown’s vehicle off I-20 near Alcovy Rd. in Newton County on Monday, Sept. 12.

A body was found in the car. Investigators have now identified that body as Brown.

The Sheriff’s Office says the case is still under investigation.

