Body found in car parked in Fort Worth field; man, 53, had been shot dead, police say

A man who had been shot to death was found on Sunday inside of a car parked in a field in south Fort Worth, authorities said.

The body of Albert Demerson III 53, of Fort Worth, was discovered in the 4500 block of Miller Avenue, according to The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A person reported about 11:30 a.m. to police that he saw a body in a car.

Fort Worth police homicide detectives are investigating, and the police department had not announced an arrest.