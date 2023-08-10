Body found in car pulled from Stockton area waterway: sheriff

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies hauled a muddy, battered car out of the water of Little Connection Slough, roughly seven miles west of Stockton.

Inside, deputies found the body of a person they believe disappeared in 2007, when the car was reported missing, sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent said.

"We can only assume that it's an accident, but again, it's an investigation," Brent said. Brent did not disclose the name, age or sex of the person found.

By about 5:30 p.m., several deputies and a detective were at the scene — at the intersection of Empire Tract and Eight Mile Road — examining the car, which had been towed onto the street above the embankment.

The body and windows of the car were slathered in mud, and what appeared to be one or two reeds poked out from the front passenger window and from the trunk. The interior of the car was not visible due to sludge.

San Joaquin County Sheriff deputies check out a car that they found in Little Connection Slough at the west end of Eight Mile Road at Empire Tract Road in Stockton on Aug. 9, 2023. A body was found in a the car.

The vehicle was discovered as part of a pre-planned operation to remove sunken cars from the slough, in partnership with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Brent said. Residents had reported seeing the vehicles during low tide, she said.

"Our goal is not to come out here and find a missing person," she said, adding that she was grateful the person's family might find closure.

The missing sedan was retrieved near the same spot where, four months ago, law enforcement recovered the vehicle and body of Jacob VanZant, a 24-year-old who had been missing from Lodi for two months. VanZant's death too appeared to be part of a wreck, a Lodi police sergeant said at the time.

Two other vehicles were also found in Little Connection Slough Wednesday, including one that had been reported stolen and one involved in an accident in which the occupant had managed to escape, Brent said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff deputies check out a car that they found in Little Connection Slough at the west end of Eight Mile Road at Empire Tract Road in Stockton on Aug. 9, 2023. A body was found in a the car.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Car likely missing since 2007 found with body inside west of Stockton