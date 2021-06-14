Body found in car riddled with bullet holes, Richland County deputies say

A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

At about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, near the area where Interstate 20 crosses the Broad River.

When they arrived to the parking lot, deputies found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes, according to the release.

A man who had been shot in the upper body was inside the vehicle and died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This was the third fatal shooting reported in the Midlands in a 24 hour span.

Earlier Sunday, a 23-year-old Edgefield resident was killed sometime from 3-4 a.m., according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

At about 3:40 a.m. Monday, Cayce Department of Public Safety officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious man in a vehicle and found he had been shot at least once before dying.

