Body found in car in Whitewater; homicide detectives investigating

A person was found dead inside a vehicle in Whitewater, and detectives were investigating whether they were killed intentionally.

Sheriff's deputies got a call at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 15700 block of Country View Road regarding a dead person inside a vehicle in the driveway, said Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

On Thursday, a homicide investigation was under way, she said, declining to release the victim's identity or any other details.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Body found in Whitewater, Riverside County sheriff says