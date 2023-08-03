Body found caught in anti-migrant barriers on Rio Grande river, Mexico says

Texas troopers help a woman who was caught in razor wire along the border near the Rio Grande on Tuesday - AP

The Mexican government said on Wednesday that a dead body had been found caught in the controversial floating barriers installed by Texas to stop migrants crossing into the United States.

US authorities informed Mexico that “they found the body of a lifeless person stuck in the southern part of the buoys” on the Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement.

The cause of death and nationality of the victim were unknown, it added.

The ministry expressed “concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants that these state policies will have.”

The buoys were installed in the river at a popular migrant crossing point in July on the instructions of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with large razor-wire barriers on shore.

In response, the US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit in a federal court, saying the buoys – part of Texas’s immigration policy “Operation Lone Star” – illegally obstruct river navigation and lack federal authorisation.

The barrier was installed in July, and stretches roughly the length of three football pitches. It is designed to make it more difficult for migrants to climb over or swim under the barrier.

Mr Abbott has claimed the measures are needed to cut down the levels of migration into Texas from Mexico.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that the barriers violate his country’s sovereignty.

Hundreds of migrants die each year along the US-Mexico border, mostly while trying to cross the Rio Grande.

Last week pictures of a woman crawling through barbed wire as she attempted to lead her children across the border into Texas went viral.

A woman crawls through barbed wire with her children across the Rio Grande river - REUTERS

On Wednesday, two NGOs accused US border police of persistently committing human rights abuses on the Mexican frontier.

In a report, the Washington Office on Latin America and the Kino Border Initiative said officers are not held accountable for deaths in custody, and accused the police of denying migrants food and separating children from their parents.

The Texas government and the federal Customs and Border Protection agency have been approached for comment.

