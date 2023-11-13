Body found on Cedar Park toll road; police investigating

The Cedar Park Police Department reported a body was found on 183A Toll near the H-E-B Center early Monday morning.

At a briefing, Cpl. Ryan Zander said police received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. from a driver with a ride-booking service whose passenger had ejected themselves from the moving car, resulting in death.

It is currently unclear what precipitated the passenger's ejection. The investigation is ongoing and is being overseen by the criminal investigations unit and the highway enforcement unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cedar Park police investigating body found on toll road