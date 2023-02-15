Body found on church steps, sparking investigation in North Carolina, police say

A body was found on the steps of a church, sparking a police investigation in North Carolina, news outlets reported.

Officers were called after a person was believed to be sleeping outside Our Lady of Fatima Chapel in downtown Winston-Salem, the city’s police department told WGHP.

Police responding to the Catholic church on Feb. 14 reportedly found a person lying near a door and discovered that the man had died. He was identified in news reports as 60-year-old Michael Todd Smith.

Officers said Smith likely died from natural causes, and foul play isn’t suspected. Police continue to investigate the death, which was reported at about 5 p.m., the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or contact officials in Spanish at 336-728-3904. People also can share information online at cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100, according to WFMY.

The Winston-Salem Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on Feb. 15.

