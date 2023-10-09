Body found in Cocoa Beach
Body found in Cocoa Beach
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
A 1986 Pontiac Fiero 2M4 notchback coupe with Iron Duke engine and automatic transmission, found in a California wrecking yard.
Stock up on your fall essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
The former Governor of California says he still struggles with his body image.
New studies suggest simple ways you can improve your health. Here's what to know.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle company Wisk Aero has started flight testing a version of its autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles, according to CEO Brian Yutko. The flight test of its fifth-generation aircraft, also known as Cora, out of the Long Beach Airport near Los Angeles doesn't necessarily mean that Wisk will launch commercially in the city, Yutko explained on the sidelines of the UP Summit held at the Perot Circle T Ranch near Dallas. Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, is aiming to launch and commercialize the sixth-generation of its all-electric autonomous aircraft.
I love a cozy home!
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
First-time L.A. freeway driver Gerry squires his date in a Corvette with bad headlights on "The Golden Bachelor."
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the day, including Joel Embiid joining Team USA and James Harden reporting to 76ers training camp, before playing a game and digging through preseason odds.
'People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am,' shared a thrilled reviewer.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Some on Wall Street think stocks need to fall further for yields to decline.
The answer is, of course, robot learning. Walk into nearly any robotics research lab these days and you will find teams working on tackling the issue. Rather, building more complex and capable systems will almost certainly involve a combination of solutions.
"You never knew where us millennials were, you never knew."