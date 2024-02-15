Body found in Congaree River was a Lexington County man, SC officials say

Calhoun County officials identified the man whose body was found in the Congaree River last weekend.

Eddie Leon Norris, a 45-year-old Leesville resident, is the man who was discovered by boaters, Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said Thursday in a news release.

On Feb 10 at about 3 p.m., the Lexington County man was found in an area of the river that runs through Calhoun County, below the Eastman and Dak Americas industrial facilities, according to the release.

Although an autopsy was conducted in Newberry Wednesday, the cause of death remains under investigation, the coroner’s office said. The results of toxicology tests at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division lab are pending, according to the release.

Information about how, and when, Norris ended up in the river was not available.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said at this point, it’s not believed that foul play was involved.

“But my investigators will continue to work closely with the coroner’s office until we have determined the cause and manner of death,” Summer said in the release.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.