Body found in Conn. River identified as missing Vermont man, 68

Nov. 8—A body found in the Connecticut River early Saturday has been identified as a missing Vermont man, state police said.

Around 10:04 a.m Saturday, state police received a call reporting human remains found in the Connecticut River located in Charlestown.

State police and investigators with the Hartford, Vt., police department identified the victim as Randy Koloski, 68, of Sharon, Vt. Koloski had been reported missing and was the subject of a joint search between local and state police in Vermont.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord on Monday.

Foul play is not suspected, officials said.

Investigators believe Koloski was carried southbound by the river's current.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hartford police at 802-295-9425 or Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 603-419-0130 or Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.