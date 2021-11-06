Body found in Connecticut river, foul play not suspected

Nov. 6—A man's body was found Saturday morning in the Connecticut River in Charlestown.

According to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, two hunters found the body floating in the river and called police.

The dead man's identity will be released when his family is notified of his death.

Police do not suspect foul play in the man's death, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Monday, to determine how the man died.

State police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-293-2037 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@Dos.nh.gov.