Body found in creek near Watauga County Rec Center
A death investigation began Wednesday on Complex Drive in Boone after a man’s body was found in a creek.
ALSO READ: Friends remember victims killed in Boone shootings
Police say someone walking near the Watauga County Recreation Center in Boone called 911 after spotting a body in the water.
Breaking Watauga Co- a death investigation is underway in Boone after a man’s body was found in a creek near the Watauga County Rec Center. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news at ten and 11pm for updates on this story.
— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 25, 2023
Police don’t believe the body had been in the water for a long time and say they found some personal items nearby.
Investigators are hoping to learn more about the death after they get autopsy results in the case.