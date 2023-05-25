Body found in creek near Watauga County Rec Center

A death investigation began Wednesday on Complex Drive in Boone after a man’s body was found in a creek.

Police say someone walking near the Watauga County Recreation Center in Boone called 911 after spotting a body in the water.

Police don’t believe the body had been in the water for a long time and say they found some personal items nearby.

Investigators are hoping to learn more about the death after they get autopsy results in the case.