Body found on CTA Orange Line tracks in Bridgeport, Chicago police investigating

A man’s body was found on the southbound train tracks at the Halsted Orange Line station in Bridgeport early Monday, according to Chicago police.

The man was found unresponsive on the tracks, close to the Halsted station, 2520 S. Archer Ave., around 4 a.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his cause of death was unknown and the case was being treated as a death investigation, meaning authorities had not yet determined whether the man potentially met with foul play or if he died from accidental or natural causes. The Cook County medical examiner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy later Monday to determine his cause and manner of death.

Orange Line trains temporarily were suspended between 35th/ Archer and Roosevelt due to police activity at Halsted, according to a CTA alert. Service resumed, with residual delays, around 5:45 a.m. CTA offered a shuttle bus between the stations.

Chicago Fire Department officials and representatives from the CTA did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional information. Chicago police said no additional information was available Monday morning.

The investigation was ongoing Monday, police said.