Body found in Dayton apartment building prompts investigation

Aug. 2—Police are investigating after a body was found at a Dayton apartment building early Tuesday morning.

A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy discovered the body in the first block of Maylan Drive and reported it shortly after 3 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

While a deputy found the body, the apartment building is in the Dayton Police Department's jurisdiction, a dispatcher explained.

It's not clear if the body was male or female or adult or juvenile.

We are working to learn more about how long the body has been in the residence and if foul play is suspected. We will update this story as more information is available.