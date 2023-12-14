Body found dead along rail tracks in Athens has been identified

The body of a deceased man found Dec. 3 along an abandoned railroad track in Athens has been identified, Athens-Clarke police said Thursday.

Police said 42-year-old Jarrard Pittard was found near the tracks west of North Avenue and near Willow Street.

However, police spokesman Geoff Gilland said police detectives declined to comment on the circumstances of Pittard’s death and would only say the death is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Pittard, who is from Athens, was homeless at the time, according to police.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Pittard was identified on Tuesday through fingerprint analysis.

A cause of death is still pending the toxicology test at the State Crime Lab, according to Wilson.

Police reported earlier they were notified about the body after a man spotted it about 1:30 p.m. and because he didn’t have a cell phone, he asked another person to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.

