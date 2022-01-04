Body found in desert north of Phoenix identified as missing man whose car was found burned

A body found in the desert near Table Mesa Road, west of Interstate 17, on Dec. 31 was identified as Benjamin Anderson, a 41-year-old Phoenix man reported missing that same day, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

Anderson was first reported missing on Friday after he failed to answer phone calls and messages from his friends and family. Daniel Stahoviak, his longtime friend, went to Anderson's apartment and became concerned for Anderson's safety when he saw his apartment in disarray, Stahoviak told The Arizona Republic.

Stahoviak and a group of friends then tracked Anderson's Lexus to a Sheraton hotel parking garage off I-17 and Dunlap Avenue, Stahoviak said. There, he saw three people he did not know in and around Anderson's car, Stahoviak reported. After calling 911, he and Anderson's group of friends chased the car through a dirt lot. They eventually stopped following the Lexus when they thought it was going to back into them and realized the situation could become dangerous, Stahoviak said.

Anderson's car was later found burnt and destroyed in the UEI parking lot, about 5 miles from where he was last seen near Seventh Street and Maryland Avenue, with no indications of his whereabouts. His body was found about 30 miles north of there, in the desert. Anderson was initially reported missing to Phoenix police but the Sheriff's Office found his body on county land.

The Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit assumed the investigation, which implies the cause of Anderson's death is suspicious.

The investigation is actively open, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Calbert Gillett said. No further details were provided. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 602-876-TIPS or 602-876-1011.

Reach breaking news reporter Julie Luchetta at jluchetta@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Body of missing man Benjamin Anderson found in desert north of Phoenix