Body found in ditch identified as man missing from Memphis since January, officials say

A man found dead in Mississippi has been identified as Steven Taylor, 47, a man who was reported missing from Memphis in January.

Taylor was reported missing Jan. 27.

His family said he was last seen in the 1700 block of Dellwood to sell two cars to a man for $50,000.

On March 11, his body was found in a ditch off Old Hwy. 61 north of Lyon, according to a release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy report revealed he died from a gunshot wound.

A homicide investigation into Taylor’s death is ongoing, officials said.

If you have any information, call 662.624.2411 or 662.624.3085.

