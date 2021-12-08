Body found in Dover, Hillsborough detectives conducting death investigation

The body of a woman was discovered in Dover on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a scene in the 9400 block of McIntosh Road around 10:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman had sustained upper body trauma, the release said.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, detectives say. A death investigation is underway.

Anyone who has information about the woman’s death is asked to call the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.