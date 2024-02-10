Body found in downtown Atlanta, death investigation underway
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found in downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta police said on Friday at 9:23 a.m., officers received reports of a body on Peachtree Street SW.
When officers arrived, they located the body of a 48-year-old man on the street.
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.
Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
The investigation remains ongoing.
