Body found during search for abducted Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, police say

Authorities discovered a body while searching for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother and teacher who police said was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on September 2.

The deceased person was found in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue in South Memphis around 5 p.m. As of 7 p.m., Memphis Police said the cause of death and the deceased’s identity were still undetermined.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped while jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:30 a.m. on September 2, police said.

We’ve relocated to Victor Street, where police are concentrated near the intersection Chestnut Ave. I’ve counted at least a dozen police cars on this stretch of road and every side street is now closed off. Still within a mile of #CleothaAbston brother’s address. #ElizaFletcher pic.twitter.com/Y6s8OKK7Px — Kayla Solomon (@KSolomonReports) September 5, 2022

The body was discovered within walking distance from the Longview Gardens apartments, the place where Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, was said to have been seen cleaning a GMC Terrain hours after the mother of two and teacher was abducted.

Authorities said that was the same GMC Terrain used to kidnap Fletcher in the area on Central Avenue and Zach Curlin.

Abston was arrested two days after Fletcher’s abduction on September 4 and charged with kidnapping Fletcher, though Memphis Police said that Abston refused to give them her location.

According to authorities, sandals were found near Fletcher’s water bottle and cell phone after she was abducted. DNA on those sandals matched Abston and Abston was seen wearing them the night before Fletcher’s abduction, according to police.

An arrest affidavit for Abston also claims that his cell phone was found to be in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin, where Fletcher was abducted, around the same time that the mother of two boys and St. Mary’s teacher was kidnapped.

MPD has cordoned off part of Orleans Street at Longview Gardens Apartments. This is where MPD says Cleotha Abston cleaned his SUV after allegedly abducting Eliza Fletcher. @FOX13Memphis — Dominique Dillon (@DominiqueD_TV) September 5, 2022

Court records show that Abston was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping in June of 2000. He was sentenced to 24 years but was eligible for release after 85 percent of that sentence was served.

