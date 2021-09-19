Body Found During Search For 'Van Life' Blogger Gabby Petito

An unidentified body has been found during the search for 22-year-old lifestyle blogger Gabby Petito, who recently disappeared while on a road trip in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

News of a body’s discovery near Grand Teton National Park, which was the last place Petito was seen, was first reported by Fox News on Sunday, citing a local coroner. The Teton County coroner also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The Teton County coroner did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for confirmation.

Petito was near the end of a “van life” cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her 23-year-old fiancé raised speculation about his involvement in Petito’s disappearance when he returned to his parents’ home in Florida on Sept. 1 without her.

Police said Laundrie was not willing to talk with investigators about Petito’s disappearance. He has since vanished himself, with the FBI launching an investigation into his whereabouts on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

