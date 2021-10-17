Body found early Sunday in north Charlotte neighborhood. It was a homicide, CMPD says

A body was discovered early Sunday in a north Charlotte neighborhood and the case has been classified a homicide, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the discovery was made around 12:30 a.m. near the 6900 block of Aulton Link Court. The cul-de-sac of single-family homes is in the West Sugar Creek area, east of the intersection of Old Statesville and Gibbon roads.

“Upon arrival, officers located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” police said.

Further details were not released and investigators did not say if there is a suspect.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective B. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”