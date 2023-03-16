Body found on East Bay shore Wednesday, Olympia police say

Olympia police are investigating the death of a person who washed ashore along East Bay Drive on Wednesday.

A woman called 911 at about 5 p.m. after she spotted a body near the 700 block of East Bay Drive, Police Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian. Officers responded to the scene and found a person they believe to be a man.

Lower said the man showed signs of decomposition and likely had been submerged in the water for some time. He said he had no additional identifying details to share at this time.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office recovered the body for an autopsy, he said. An investigation remained ongoing as of Thursday.