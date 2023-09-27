Body found in East Bluff neighborhood, police say

Peoria police are investigating the cause death of a person found in the East Bluff neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of E. Arcadia Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after someone called in a report of a dead body. At the scene, police confirmed the report.

The cause of death will be released by the Peoria County coroner.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police investigating man found dead in East Bluff