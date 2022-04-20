Body found in East Hartford's Great River Park had gun nearby: police

Apr. 20—EAST HARTFORD — Police say a dead person was found in Great River Park with a firearm Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Mike DeMaine said today that a park ranger found an unresponsive individual near the boat launch at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with a firearm nearby.

DeMaine said the fire and police departments determined that the individual was deceased upon responding to the scene. Police have not released the cause of death or the person's identity, as the incident is under investigation.

DeMaine said police do not believe there were suspicious circumstances involved in the death.