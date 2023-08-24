Suspected remains of Allisha Watts found; boyfriend arrested, sheriff’s office confirms

The suspected remains of Allisha Watts were found in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Her boyfriend, James Dunmore, has been taken into custody and arrested for murder, they said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was live over a police scene around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Cemetery Road, which is in Montgomery County near the Richmond County line. Sources previously told Channel 9 a body found there was being investigated in connection with Watts’ disappearance.

Allisha Watts, 39, from Moore County, was last seen leaving Dunmore’s home in Charlotte’s University City neighborhood on July 16. The home is on Pamela Lorraine Drive.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are no longer considering the case to be a missing person investigation.

Investigators said Thursday that a task force consisting of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Foxfire Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were out at the scene.

Dunmore has a history of domestic violence and served time in prison for kidnapping. Watts’ car was found in Anson County on July 18, two days after she was last seen, with her boyfriend inside it. He appeared to have survived a suicide attempt, investigators said, and Watts was not in the car.

Dunmore had not previously been named a suspect in the case before being arrested Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

