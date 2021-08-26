Body found in Fairfield driveway

Rosemary Lausier, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Aug. 26—A body was found on Martin Stream Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received a call around 2:43 p.m. about an unresponsive female at the end of the caller's driveway, officials said.

Responding officers attempted to give aid, but declared the woman dead shortly after. The woman has been identified, however, her name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta where an autopsy is pending.

Police are asking anyone who saw a woman walking on the Martin Stream Road in the early morning hours on Wednesday to call the Fairfield Police Department at 207-453-9321.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

