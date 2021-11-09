Body found in field near Taylor being investigated as suspicious death

The Williamson County sheriff's office is investigating a body found in a pasture near Taylor as a suspicious death.

The sex, age and race of the person who died are unknown and will be released pending an autopsy by the Travis County medical examiners office, according to a sheriff's news release.

Williamson County sheriff's office

Officials were notified about the body about 6:29 p.m. Friday after a landowner found it in the 4200 block of County Road 414, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Peter Parks of at 512-943-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Body found in filed near Taylor being investigated as suspicious death